HH The Amir Sends Condolences To President Of China
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on the victims of the earthquake that struck the Xizang region in southwest China. His Highness wished those injured a speedy recovery.
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