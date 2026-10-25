Russia Denounces Deadly Attack Near Church in Jordan’s Karak
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday denounced an attack near a church in Jordan’s southern Karak governorate that left at least nine people dead, describing the incident as a “cynical terrorist act.”
Moscow said attacks targeting religious sites and people visiting them were unacceptable, expressing solidarity with Jordan “in the fight against terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations.”
“We strongly condemn this cynical terrorist act, clearly aimed at undermining the interfaith peace and harmony that has developed in Jordanian society,” the ministry said, extending its “sincere” condolences to Jordan’s leadership and people, as well as the victims’ relatives and friends.
Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said unidentified gunmen opened fire near Hamoud Church on Friday, adding that security forces were pursuing those responsible.
Following the attack, Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan announced three days of nationwide mourning beginning Friday, Oct. 23.
Moscow said attacks targeting religious sites and people visiting them were unacceptable, expressing solidarity with Jordan “in the fight against terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations.”
“We strongly condemn this cynical terrorist act, clearly aimed at undermining the interfaith peace and harmony that has developed in Jordanian society,” the ministry said, extending its “sincere” condolences to Jordan’s leadership and people, as well as the victims’ relatives and friends.
Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said unidentified gunmen opened fire near Hamoud Church on Friday, adding that security forces were pursuing those responsible.
Following the attack, Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan announced three days of nationwide mourning beginning Friday, Oct. 23.
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