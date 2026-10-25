Hurricane Vance Maintains Category Two Strength Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast
(MENAFN) Hurricane Vance remained a Category 2 storm over the Pacific Ocean, positioned 615 kilometers (382 miles) south-southwest of Acapulco, Mexico’s National Meteorological Service said.
The agency provided the storm’s location in its latest update as authorities continued tracking its strength and movement across the eastern Pacific.
The hurricane’s distance from the coastline and its expected path remain important factors in evaluating potential threats to coastal communities in southern and western Mexico.
Category 2 hurricanes typically sustain winds of 154 to 177 kilometers per hour (96 to 110 miles per hour) and can damage roofs, trees and power lines, depending on local conditions and how close the storm approaches land.
Heavy rainfall may also create hazards beyond areas exposed to the strongest winds, particularly in locations susceptible to flash flooding and landslides.
Authorities urged residents in potentially affected areas to monitor official weather updates and follow emergency instructions as the situation develops.
Mexico frequently experiences tropical cyclones originating in the Pacific, especially during the eastern Pacific hurricane season, which runs from May 15 through November 30.
The agency provided the storm’s location in its latest update as authorities continued tracking its strength and movement across the eastern Pacific.
The hurricane’s distance from the coastline and its expected path remain important factors in evaluating potential threats to coastal communities in southern and western Mexico.
Category 2 hurricanes typically sustain winds of 154 to 177 kilometers per hour (96 to 110 miles per hour) and can damage roofs, trees and power lines, depending on local conditions and how close the storm approaches land.
Heavy rainfall may also create hazards beyond areas exposed to the strongest winds, particularly in locations susceptible to flash flooding and landslides.
Authorities urged residents in potentially affected areas to monitor official weather updates and follow emergency instructions as the situation develops.
Mexico frequently experiences tropical cyclones originating in the Pacific, especially during the eastern Pacific hurricane season, which runs from May 15 through November 30.
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