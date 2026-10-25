French Protests Lead to Nearly One Thousand Arrests Amid Clashes
(MENAFN) French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said nearly 1,000 people were arrested nationwide on Saturday as mass demonstrations entered their second consecutive weekend, with clashes involving police, looting and property damage reported in several cities.
In Nantes, the Loire-Atlantique prefecture reported that shops were being looted and confirmed six arrests.
Authorities in Grenoble said around 400 masked individuals dressed in black bloc attire had damaged property and attacked police with mortars and other projectiles. The Isere prefecture said officers were working to detain those responsible and restore order.
The demonstration in Grenoble was organized by the CGT trade union and the Yellow Vest movement, according to the prefecture.
Media reports said storefronts were smashed in the city center, while several businesses, including a real estate office and a temporary employment agency, were targeted.
In Bordeaux, the Gironde prefecture reported that “hostile groups” were confronting security forces, throwing projectiles and erecting barricades at Place de la Bourse. Authorities urged residents to stay away from the area.
In Nantes, the Loire-Atlantique prefecture reported that shops were being looted and confirmed six arrests.
Authorities in Grenoble said around 400 masked individuals dressed in black bloc attire had damaged property and attacked police with mortars and other projectiles. The Isere prefecture said officers were working to detain those responsible and restore order.
The demonstration in Grenoble was organized by the CGT trade union and the Yellow Vest movement, according to the prefecture.
Media reports said storefronts were smashed in the city center, while several businesses, including a real estate office and a temporary employment agency, were targeted.
In Bordeaux, the Gironde prefecture reported that “hostile groups” were confronting security forces, throwing projectiles and erecting barricades at Place de la Bourse. Authorities urged residents to stay away from the area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment