RICS Hong Kong Awards Winners Announced For 2026, Representing The Best Of The Built And Natural Environment
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 October 2026 – The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has announced the winning organisations, teams and individuals for the RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026.
These awards celebrate the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure, recognising outstanding achievement, teamwork and corporate excellence. This year's entrants have contributed to some of Hong Kong's largest projects, including driving investment into the commercial sector, delivering essential infrastructure and leading sustainable practices.
Guest of Honour, Mr. TAI Sheung Shing, Victor, JP, Under Secretary for Housing, Housing Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, kicked off the ceremony with a speech recognising chartered surveyors for their significant contributions to the built environment. Additionally, the event welcomed Mr. David Lam, JP, Under Secretary for Development, Development Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, as a Presentation Guest at the Gala Dinner, to jointly witness this important occasion.
“These awards are about excellence. Excellence in our profession is about much more than a successful transaction, a well-delivered project or an impressive building. It is about the judgement behind a difficult decision. The integrity to give the right advice, even when it is not the easiest advice to give. And the commitment to leave a place, a business or a community better than we found it.” said Ms. Ada Fung FRICS, Judging Chair of RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026.“For those of us working in Hong Kong, these qualities matter enormously. Our city never stands still, and neither can our profession. We must help clients navigate uncertainty, make better use of our built environment, and turn long-term ambitions into practical results.”
The RICS Annual Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mr. Philip Lo FRICS, a Steward of the Hong Kong Jockey Club. Mr. Lo is a former Chairman of Rider Levett Bucknall China and Hong Kong. He is a fellow of RICS and served on the RICS UK Management Board from 2011 to 2016, alongside his extensive leadership roles within RICS Hong Kong. He remains deeply committed to public service, currently holding key roles with the Hong Kong Housing Authority and the Hong Kong Housing Society, as well serving as an Adjunct Professor at The University of Hong Kong.
“Our profession is unique. We may not always have our names on the buildings, but we know every building carries our fingerprints. More importantly, through the built environment, we have the opportunity not only to create buildings and infrastructure, but also to shape communities, improve lives and contribute to the long-term development of society. That sense of purpose has always been one of the most rewarding aspects of my career.” said Mr. Philip Lo FRICS.
Results of RICS Hong Kong Awards 20 26 :
Project award categories
1. Commercial Property Project of the Year
Team award categories
3. Agency Team of the Year
Special category awards
11. Best Deal of the Year
Individual awards
14. Emerging Achiever of the Year
The full RICS Hong Kong Awards Winners list is available at:
High resolution photos are available at:
Notes for editors:
RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026 is sponsored by:
These awards celebrate the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure, recognising outstanding achievement, teamwork and corporate excellence. This year's entrants have contributed to some of Hong Kong's largest projects, including driving investment into the commercial sector, delivering essential infrastructure and leading sustainable practices.
Guest of Honour, Mr. TAI Sheung Shing, Victor, JP, Under Secretary for Housing, Housing Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, kicked off the ceremony with a speech recognising chartered surveyors for their significant contributions to the built environment. Additionally, the event welcomed Mr. David Lam, JP, Under Secretary for Development, Development Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, as a Presentation Guest at the Gala Dinner, to jointly witness this important occasion.
“These awards are about excellence. Excellence in our profession is about much more than a successful transaction, a well-delivered project or an impressive building. It is about the judgement behind a difficult decision. The integrity to give the right advice, even when it is not the easiest advice to give. And the commitment to leave a place, a business or a community better than we found it.” said Ms. Ada Fung FRICS, Judging Chair of RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026.“For those of us working in Hong Kong, these qualities matter enormously. Our city never stands still, and neither can our profession. We must help clients navigate uncertainty, make better use of our built environment, and turn long-term ambitions into practical results.”
The RICS Annual Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mr. Philip Lo FRICS, a Steward of the Hong Kong Jockey Club. Mr. Lo is a former Chairman of Rider Levett Bucknall China and Hong Kong. He is a fellow of RICS and served on the RICS UK Management Board from 2011 to 2016, alongside his extensive leadership roles within RICS Hong Kong. He remains deeply committed to public service, currently holding key roles with the Hong Kong Housing Authority and the Hong Kong Housing Society, as well serving as an Adjunct Professor at The University of Hong Kong.
“Our profession is unique. We may not always have our names on the buildings, but we know every building carries our fingerprints. More importantly, through the built environment, we have the opportunity not only to create buildings and infrastructure, but also to shape communities, improve lives and contribute to the long-term development of society. That sense of purpose has always been one of the most rewarding aspects of my career.” said Mr. Philip Lo FRICS.
Results of RICS Hong Kong Awards 20 26 :
Project award categories
1. Commercial Property Project of the Year
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Jones Lang LaSalle Management Services Limited – The Bay Hub
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Hong Kong Housing Authority – Diamond Hill Water Feature Park
Team award categories
3. Agency Team of the Year
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JLL – Office Leasing Advisory Team
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Architectural Services Department & China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited – Design and Construction of Chinese Medicine Hospital and Government Chinese Medicines Testing Institute in Hong Kong
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Hang Seng Bank Limited & JLL
Swire Properties Management Limited – Citygate – Driving Excellence in Facilities Management through Exemplary Sustainability Strategy
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Nan Fung Property Management – AIRSIDE
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Housing Department, HKSAR (Quantity Surveying Section) – SmartCOST+ (Construction Cost Data Management Platform)
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Architectural Services Department & Yau Lee Construction Company Limited – The Light Public Housing at Vacant School Premises (St. Joseph / Holm Glad / Ma Kam Chan)
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Rider Levett Bucknall + Arup – Whole Life Carbon Assessment – Embodied Carbon Intensity Framework in Hong Kong and Mainland China
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Cushman & Wakefield – Masterminds Behind Development: Shaping Hong Kong's Future With Valuation Expertise
Special category awards
11. Best Deal of the Year
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Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Cushman & Wakefield – Anchoring the Global Digital Hub: Alibaba & Ant Group's Overseas Headquarters at One Causeway Bay, facilitated by Cushman & Wakefield
Jones Lang LaSalle Limited – JLL Capital Markets: Brookfield Asset Management and Uni-China Group Strategic Acquisition of Tsing Yi Industrial Site
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Architectural Services Department – Advancing Net Zero – Toilet Blocks at Pet Garden of Central and Western District Promenade
Savills Property Management Limited – Kingston International Centre
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Savills Property Management Limited – Smart Control Hub
Individual awards
14. Emerging Achiever of the Year
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Jason Leung MRICS, Assistant Research Director, Head of Land and Housing Research, Our Hong Kong Foundation
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Woman of the Built Environment Award
Kathy Lee, Head of Research and Retail Consultancy, Colliers
The full RICS Hong Kong Awards Winners list is available at:
High resolution photos are available at:
Notes for editors:
RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026 is sponsored by:
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Headline Sponsor: Hongkong Land Limited
Premium Sponsor: Swire Properties Limited
Cocktail Partner : Colliers
Agency Partner : CBRE Advisory Hong Kong Limited
Silver Sponsors: Link Asset Management; MOORE
Supported by : Construction Industry Council
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