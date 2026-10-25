South Africa Paceman Nortje Ruled Out Of Third Test
The 32-year-old Nortje pulled up in his fourth over and played no further part in the Test, which South Africa won by an innings and 31 runs on Thursday
He is the only change to the squad for the third Test, which starts at Newlands on Tuesday
Nortje had only returned after a lengthy spell out of first-class cricket after a litany of injuries stalled his career
South Africa and Australia are level at 1-1 in the three-match series
Squad:
Temba Bavuma (Lions, captain), Marques Ackerman (Dolphins), David Bedingham (Cobras), Corbin Bosch (Titans), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Lions), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen (both Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cobras), Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (both Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cobras).South African Anrich Nortje Gqeberha Australia
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