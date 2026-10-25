Italy Clashes: Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannons in 3 Cities
(MENAFN) Violent clashes erupted between protesters and police across several Italian cities on Saturday, with officers firing tear gas and water cannons in Rome, Turin and Bologna, a national news agency reported.
In Turin, police used tear gas after demonstrators hurled bottles and fireworks at officers. In Rome, authorities turned to water cannons and tear gas after protesters threw bottles during a march.
Officers in Bologna pushed back demonstrators who threw bottles and firecrackers. Tensions were also reported in Milan and Florence, where police stopped protesters from entering parts of the city centers.
Separately, police carried out more than 150 searches in Milan, nearby Monza and 20 other cities as part of investigations into unrest during demonstrations last weekend.
The searches stem from an inquiry into alleged threats and plans to attack police, damage vehicles and set buildings on fire, the same news agency said.
Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said authorities had strengthened security in cities deemed especially sensitive and would respond firmly to violence.
In Turin, police used tear gas after demonstrators hurled bottles and fireworks at officers. In Rome, authorities turned to water cannons and tear gas after protesters threw bottles during a march.
Officers in Bologna pushed back demonstrators who threw bottles and firecrackers. Tensions were also reported in Milan and Florence, where police stopped protesters from entering parts of the city centers.
Separately, police carried out more than 150 searches in Milan, nearby Monza and 20 other cities as part of investigations into unrest during demonstrations last weekend.
The searches stem from an inquiry into alleged threats and plans to attack police, damage vehicles and set buildings on fire, the same news agency said.
Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said authorities had strengthened security in cities deemed especially sensitive and would respond firmly to violence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment