Qatar Affirms Commitment To Principles Of UN Charter

Qatar has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, foremost among them the peaceful settlement of disputes, pointing out that it is a constitutional commitment as 2003 Permanent Constitution Article 7 stipulates that Qatar's foreign policy shall be based on the principle of consolidating international peace and security by promoting the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

This was stated by the second secretary at the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations, Abdulaziz Fadala al-Sulaiti, during a meeting of the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly during its 81st session, under agenda item 83 on“Report of the Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organisation”, held at the UN headquarters in New York.

The diplomat noted that Qatar continues to serve as a reliable partner in regional and international mediation efforts, advocating for peaceful dialogue as the cornerstone of conflict resolution, and supporting all endeavours aimed at settling disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means.

He further emphasised the growing necessity of upholding and respecting the rule of law, particularly as the world faces mounting challenges that threaten the foundations of the international order, most notably the respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the prohibition of the threat or use of force.

These, al-Sulaiti continued, are the very principles that were directly challenged during the events involving the member states of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC).

In this regard, he added that since February 28 Qatar has condemned the acts of aggression committed by Iran against its own sovereignty, territorial integrity, and territorial waters-as well as against brotherly nations.

Such acts, the diplomat stressed, constitute a blatant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter.

He reaffirmed Qatar's insistence on compliance with the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), particularly concerning navigational rights and freedoms under international law, especially regarding vital maritime routes.

Al-Sulaiti noted that Qatar's primary objective remains containing the escalation and creating space for diplomatic efforts, while emphasising that Qatar will continue to engage with partners to bridge differences and build common ground among the parties, with the ultimate goal of reaching a peaceful resolution that preserves freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and addresses the concerns of regional states.

He also pointed out that Qatar condemned the Houthi group's targeting of King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Dammam, an attack that resulted in two deaths, several injuries, and material damage.

Qatar described this as a grave violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security, the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and air navigation.

Qatar reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, affirming its support for all legitimate measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and interests.

Furthermore, al-Sulaiti said, Qatar underscored that the security of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of the security of Qatar and the collective security framework of the GCC states.

principles of UN Charter Qatar United Nations Charter peaceful settlement of disputes