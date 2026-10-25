Huawei Highlights AI-Driven Security, Resilient Infrastructure At Milipol Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Huawei has been advancing its 'All-Intelligence' strategy to support the next phase of digital transformation, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, edge computing and digital infrastructure, stressed Sultan Malik, chief security officer at Huawei Gulf North.

Speaking on the sidelines of the recently concluded Milipol Qatar 2026, Malik said AI is emerging as one of the most impactful technologies across industries, reshaping how businesses operate and how digital infrastructure is designed, deployed and managed.

He said that Huawei's experience in its own intelligent transformation, alongside its work supporting digitalisation across multiple industries, has helped shape the company's vision for intelligent enterprises in the AI era.

“Our strategies have been considerably evolved to embrace an 'All Intelligence' strategy. We are no longer just talking about connecting devices; we're infusing intelligence into every aspect of life and business,” Malik said.

He added that Huawei's focus is expanding beyond infrastructure provision towards the development of integrated ecosystems that enable intelligence across business operations and industrial applications, noting that bringing AI capabilities closer to where data is generated can support faster processing and more responsive applications.

Huawei is leveraging its capabilities across networks, storage, computing and cloud to help industries build AI-ready infrastructure as Huawei's full-stack technical expertise positions it to support organisations as they transition towards intelligent operations.

As a global information and communications technology infrastructure provider, Huawei works with partners worldwide to help customers across different regions and industries establish the foundations required for the intelligent era.

In the meantime, Malik stressed that cybersecurity and privacy protection remain central to Huawei's approach to digital transformation, as fundamental to building trust in an increasingly connected and intelligent world.

“Huawei attaches great importance to cyber security and privacy protection. We firmly believe that cyber security and privacy protection are the cornerstone of the development of the digital and intelligent world,” he said.

Further, he stressed that the company's commitment to cybersecurity would not be outweighed by commercial considerations.”

Besides, Huawei's strategy places greater emphasis on digital power, using AI to optimise energy consumption and support sustainability objectives.

For Qatar, where digital transformation is progressing alongside ambitious sustainability goals, intelligent energy management and more efficient infrastructure offer opportunities to improve resource utilisation while supporting the development of a technology-driven economy.

“Huawei's approach combines AI capabilities with its broader ICT portfolio to help industries improve efficiency and prepare for increasingly intelligent operating environments,” stressed Malik, noting Huawei's experience in supporting digital infrastructure worldwide as a foundation for its cybersecurity commitments.”

Over more than 30 years, the company has served more than 3bn individuals globally and supported the seamless operation of over 1,500 carrier networks across more than 170 countries and regions, according to the figures cited by Huawei.

The company attributes its international customer relationships and track record to its continued focus on cybersecurity and privacy protection.

Huawei cybersecurity AI