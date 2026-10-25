World Investment Forum 2026 Has Officially Begun In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The opening ceremony of the 9th World Investment Forum 2026 has officially begun in Doha, bringing together high-level government representatives, international organisations and business leaders to discuss the future of global investment and sustainable development.World Investment Forum 2026
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