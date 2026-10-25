Brazil Runoff Too Close to Call: Bolsonaro Leads Lula by 1 Point
(MENAFN) Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro edges ahead of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the eve of Sunday’s presidential runoff, leading 50.5% to 49.5% in a BTG/Nexus poll.
A separate CNT/MDA survey, published Saturday by a Brazilian news outlet, shows Bolsonaro at 50.7% against 49.3% for Lula. The 1.4-percentage-point gap sits within the survey’s margin of error. The National Transport Confederation commissioned the poll, which interviewed 2,032 voters from Oct. 21 to 23.
In the same results, voting intentions stood at 46.3% for Bolsonaro and 45% for Lula, with 2.9% undecided.
Both polls capture voter sentiment at a single moment before the runoff, and their results should be weighed against each survey’s methodology and margin of error.
The first round on Oct. 4 was similarly tight. Bolsonaro collected 47.03% of valid votes to Lula’s 45.16%, according to the same news outlet.
Sunday’s contest pits Lula, who returned to office in 2023, against Bolsonaro, a figure in Brazil’s right-wing movement and the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Under Brazilian rules, a runoff between the top two candidates is held when neither secures more than half of valid votes in the first round.
A separate CNT/MDA survey, published Saturday by a Brazilian news outlet, shows Bolsonaro at 50.7% against 49.3% for Lula. The 1.4-percentage-point gap sits within the survey’s margin of error. The National Transport Confederation commissioned the poll, which interviewed 2,032 voters from Oct. 21 to 23.
In the same results, voting intentions stood at 46.3% for Bolsonaro and 45% for Lula, with 2.9% undecided.
Both polls capture voter sentiment at a single moment before the runoff, and their results should be weighed against each survey’s methodology and margin of error.
The first round on Oct. 4 was similarly tight. Bolsonaro collected 47.03% of valid votes to Lula’s 45.16%, according to the same news outlet.
Sunday’s contest pits Lula, who returned to office in 2023, against Bolsonaro, a figure in Brazil’s right-wing movement and the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Under Brazilian rules, a runoff between the top two candidates is held when neither secures more than half of valid votes in the first round.
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