MENAFN - EIN Presswire) IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 6:35 p.m., at milepost 119.5 on Interstate 15, in Bonneville County.

A 2005 Honda Accord, driven by a 22-year-old male with a 22-year-old male passenger, both from Roseville, California, and a 22-year-old female passenger from Kasson, Minnesota, was traveling northbound on I15. A white 2024 Volkswagen Atlas, driven by a 31-year-old female from Roberts, Idaho, was traveling southbound on I15. The Honda used the emergency crossover in the median to enter the southbound lanes where it collided with the side of the Volkswagen.

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The occupants of the Honda had no apparent injuries and were not transported. All involved individuals were wearing their seatbelts.

The right lane was blocked for approximately one hour and 45 minutes.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department.

###

4512 / 4403

Posted in District 6 - Eastern Idaho

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Two-Vehicle Injury Crash in Idaho Falls News Provided By October 25, 2026, 08:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.