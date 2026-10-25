According to the Journal of Accountancy, the AICPA is urging the Treasury Department and the IRS to extend the implementation timeline for employer contributions to Trump accounts, warning that proposed regulations could make it difficult for employers to establish programs in 2026.

In an Oct. 16 letter, the AICPA said the proposed rules would require extensive coordination among employers, employees, payroll providers, trustees and benefits administrators. The organization recommended allowing contributions for 2026 to be made through 2027, giving employers additional time to establish the necessary systems.

“It is unlikely that the combination of sufficient guidance, vendor capabilities, and employer organization will exist in time for employers to establish Trump account programs for 2026,” the AICPA wrote.

Established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Trump accounts are a new type of individual retirement account for eligible children. Employers can contribute up to $2,500 annually to an employee's account or that of an eligible dependent without the contribution being included in the employee's taxable income.

The AICPA also raised concerns about requirements that could force employers to coordinate with numerous account trustees, recommending a centralized system to simplify verification and contribution processing.

Additional recommendations included greater flexibility in nondiscrimination testing, clearer reporting requirements, and simplified compliance procedures. The AICPA said these changes would help reduce administrative burdens and encourage broader employer participation.

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AICPA Urges IRS to Extend Trump Account Implementation Timeline News Provided By NYSSCPA October 25, 2026, 08:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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