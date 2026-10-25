Enrique Acosta Gonzalez Wins 'Podcaster Of The Year' At Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enrique Acosta Gonzalez, U.S. Navy veteran, executive leadership coach and multi-award-winning podcast host, has been awarded Podcaster of the Year at the Influencer Magazine Awards (E3) on October 25, 2026, honouring his work in podcasting, leadership development and his commitment to helping others find their voice.Based in Orlando, Florida, Enrique is the founder and Executive Leadership Coach of Triad Leadership Solutions, where he works with senior leaders and executives who want to lead with greater clarity, confidence and sustainable impact. His coaching philosophy is direct, practical and deeply human, helping leaders examine how they think, decide, communicate and lead when the pressure is high and the stakes are real.Reflecting on the recognition, Enrique shared, "This award is deeply meaningful because it reflects a lifetime of service, first in uniform and now in the podcasting and leadership community. I have spent my career helping people find their voice and lead with purpose, and to have that work recognised on a global stage is profoundly humbling."A proud U.S. Navy veteran, Enrique served for 26 years in the Meteorology and Oceanography Command, rising through the ranks to become a Command Senior Enlisted Leader. He held roles ranging from Observer and Master Forecaster to Command Senior Enlisted Leader for three commands, became a Certified Master Forecaster in Surface, Aviation, Anti Submarine Warfare, Special Operations and Hydrography, and served aboard multiple ships, including USS Vincennes, USCGC Jarvis, USS Essex, USS Kitty Hawk, JS Kirishima and USS Iwo Jima. His deployments took him across South America, the Mediterranean, the Pacific and the Atlantic.As the CEO of VFR Publishing and author, Enrique has contributed to works focused on leadership, transformation and Latino advancement. He is a bestselling author of Latinas100: Leaving Our Legacy & Inspiring the Next Generation, Volume 3, Voice Your Vibe: The Power of Authentic Connection, and The Business Behind the Business: Real Entrepreneurs Share Real Struggles, Real Success. He has also authored or contributed to A Lion's Pride: The Scars That Silenced Kings, Voices for Leadership, The Latino Leadership Playbook, and LEADERS100 Eight Leadership Styles That Empower: A Guide to Transformative Collaboration.Through Developing The Leader Within Podcast, Enrique has created a platform centred on leadership, management, career development and personal growth. The podcast has been recognised as one of the top leadership platforms, and Enrique has been named a Top 50 Leadership Podcast, MVA Best Interview Podcast, and Media Professional of the Year. He co-hosted The Leadership Void Podcast, a veteran centred leadership show, and hosts the American Valor Podcast, which shares the stories of Major League and Hall of Fame Baseball players who served in the Armed Forces or are impacting their communities in powerful, positive ways.His influence extends beyond coaching and media. Enrique serves as a Managing Board Member for the Global Chamber of Business Leaders, a Member of the Board of Directors for The Leadership Crucible Foundation, a Board of Advisors member for Wise Leadership Solutions, a content creator for Purpose Place Network, and a contributor to media projects honouring American athletes who also served their country. He has also held leadership roles with Bunker Labs, the Navy League of the United States, Stealth Performance Communication, FEMA, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Sonobi and other organisations.Enrique has become a steadfast presence, speaker and champion within the podcasting community, consistently supporting both the Podfest Multimedia Conference and Podcast Movement. He invests his time and experience in teaching, mentoring and advising fellow podcasters, from emerging voices to established creators seeking to expand their impact.Enrique's educational foundation includes a certificate in Organizational Leadership from Harvard University, a Certificate of Entrepreneurship from Texas A&M University, a veteran focused Excellence in Entrepreneurship certificate from the University of Central Florida, a Project Management certificate from Syracuse University, and a bachelor's degree in Natural Sciences from Thomas Edison State University. His professional recognitions include the 2017 Top 10 Veterati Mentors Award, the Oceanographer of the Navy John Dungan Jr. Award, the Arnold Fletcher Award, the SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society distinction, and Excellence in Federal Government Mentor of the Year honours in 2013 and 2014.At the heart of Enrique's leadership is a belief that people are not meant to succeed alone. They need mirrors, mentors, truth tellers and communities that remind them who they are and what they are capable of becoming.

Paul Hebert

Influencer Magazine UK

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Enrique Acosta Gonzalez Wins 'Podcaster of the Year' at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 News Provided By Influencer Magazine UK October 25, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Social Media, World & Regional



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