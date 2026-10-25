YSRCP MP Alleges Nexus Between Police And TDP In Local Body Elections

YSRCP MP Alleges Corruption in Local Body Elections

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): YSRCP MP from Tirupati, Maddila Gurumoorthy, has alleged a nexus between police personnel, election officials and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders in Andhra Pradesh's local body elections, claiming that Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh was collected from each TDP candidate to secure uncontested victories.

In a post on X, Gurumoorthy alleged that the ruling party's leaders obstructed YSRCP candidates from filing nominations, threatened and physically attacked them, and tore up nomination papers, including inside the chambers of Returning Officers. He further alleged that police personnel remained silent spectators while election officials rejected opposition candidates' nominations on minor technical grounds and through manipulated scrutiny procedures.

Allegations of Systemic Electoral Fraud

Claims of Organised Corruption Racket

According to Gurumoorthy, the alleged objective was to eliminate electoral competition and ensure uncontested victories for TDP candidates. He claimed that the money collected from each candidate was distributed among those facilitating the outcomes, including police personnel and election officials.

Describing the allegations as more than an election controversy, the YSRCP MP raised concerns over what he termed an organised corruption racket, in which electoral victories were allegedly being secured through money and the involvement of officials entrusted with protecting the democratic process.

Call for State Election Commission Intervention

Gurumoorthy held Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accountable for the alleged violence, manipulation and corruption surrounding the elections and called for action by the State Election Commission. He demanded an independent investigation into the alleged money trail, disputed nominations and the conduct of the officials involved. (ANI)

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