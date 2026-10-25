BJP President Nitin Nabin Praises PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Initiative

BJP Leaders Laud Mann Ki Baat Impact

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', saying it has served as an effective platform for highlighting grassroots innovations, social initiatives and environmental conservation efforts across the country. Speaking to reporters in Ranchi after listening to the 139th episode of the programme, Nabin highlighted how the Prime Minister's appeals on civic responsibility and public participation have encouraged people to take part in various social and national initiatives.

"For the past 12 years, the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' program has highlighted the social initiatives, innovations, and messages regarding environmental conservation taking place across the country. It is truly remarkable to see how the nation's citizens embrace these messages-whether it concerns the conservation of rivers or the Prime Minister's call to plant a tree in honour of one's mother," Nabin said.

Emphasising public participation in national campaigns, the BJP chief said the programme reflects the people's commitment to initiatives aimed at strengthening India's self-reliance and promoting indigenous products. "Watching 'Mann Ki Baat' reveals how deeply the people connect with these causes-be it the 'Vocal for Local' initiative or the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India)," he added.

Recognition of Artisans and National Growth

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 139th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', commending the Prime Minister's spotlight on the invaluable contributions of traditional handloom weavers and Khadi artisans in showcasing Indian craftsmanship to the world. Speaking to reporters in the national capital after tuning in to the monthly radio address, the Union Minister expressed pride in the government's sustained push toward supporting indigenous talent and steering the country toward comprehensive development.

"It's a matter of great pride and immense delight to listen to PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. We had the opportunity and privilege to listen to the 139th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'... He also covered our artisan handloom weavers' contribution, from khadi to handloom products, through which they are demonstrating our artistry... We are really very proud that under his visionary leadership, our country is marching on the path of 'Viksit Bharat'..." he said.

Technological and Scientific Milestones

Earlier in the day, Highlighting India's transformative strides across digital public health, deep-tech research, and grassroots agriculture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the national telemedicine initiative 'E-Sanjeevani' has achieved a historic milestone of nearly 50 crore (500 million) tele-consultations.

Addressing the 139th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister spotlighted groundbreaking scientific work at IIT Madras-where researchers are conducting a world-first 3D mapping of the human brain using the Param Shakti supercomputer-while also applauding inspiring grassroots efforts in Meghalaya and Nagaland that have revived traditional millet cultivation through value addition and community participation.

Commending the digital transformation in healthcare delivery, PM Modi said, "The 'E-Sanjeevani Programme' shows how technology can improve lives and make everyday tasks easier. It gives me great satisfaction to see that, through this, about 50 crore tele-consultations have been conducted so far. It is an excellent example of the power of technology, the spirit of service of our doctors, and the trust of our fellow citizens. Today, through its vast network, the E-Sanjeevani service has reached even remote parts of the country."

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