Ramayana Housefull! Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Film Records 400% Surge In IMAX Ticket Sales Despite Rs 1,095 Average Price

Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, has recorded a staggering 400% surge in IMAX ticket sales, even with an average price of Rs 1,095. The mythological epic is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026, and is witnessing phenomenal demand in advance bookings.

This significant interest comes despite IMAX theatres commanding substantially higher ticket prices compared to conventional screens. The Hindi IMAX 3D version alone has an average ticket price of around Rs 1,093. In some locations, premium tickets have even soared past Rs 2,000.

Premium Formats Drive Early Bookings

Premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, ICE, and EPIQ, are heavily contributing to the film's advance booking success. These formats collectively account for approximately 31% of the current advance gross, despite making up only 7% of the scheduled shows.

The Hindi version of Ramayana currently dominates advance ticket sales, representing a significant 87% to 92% of total bookings. The film has already reached nearly Rs 10 crore in advance bookings across India, with close to 2 lakh tickets sold.

IMAX's Disproportionate Contribution

IMAX screenings, though constituting only about 3.8% of the total shows for Ramayana in India, have generated almost 25% of the film's pre-sales revenue so far. This indicates that audiences are prioritizing the immersive large-screen experience for this cinematic spectacle.

For example, regular shows have sold around 35 tickets per screening on average. In contrast, IMAX shows have averaged 170 tickets sold per screening, which is almost five times the rate of regular shows. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have emerged as some of the strongest markets in advance ticket sales.

What's Next for Ramayana

With the film still weeks away from its November 5, 2026, release, additional show allocations and a wider rollout of conventional screens are expected. This expansion could further boost the film's overall audience base and box office collections, ensuring that Ramayana reaches an even broader demographic beyond the initial premium format enthusiasts.