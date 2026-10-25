Nadine De Klerk Joins Sydney Thunder For WBBL 12

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Oct 25 (IANS) Sydney Thunder have strengthened their overseash options for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season by securing South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk on a one-year contract, bringing an end to her association with Brisbane Heat ahead of WBBL 12.

The 26-year-old, who will be available throughout the tournament, including the finals, joins England internationals Heather Knight and Lauren Bell as Thunder's overseas recruits. Her arrival adds an experienced all-round option to the Western Sydney franchise as it prepares for the new campaign.

De Klerk previously represented Brisbane Heat in 33 WBBL matches after making her debut in the competition in 2020. Her most recent season was her most productive in the tournament, with 158 runs and five wickets, earning her the Heat's Most Valuable Player award despite the team's difficult campaign.

“It was a pretty easy decision to end up here. I'm always hoping to have a big impact, whether it's with the bat coming in lower down the order... or same with the ball by trying to keep it tight or taking wickets. I think we have a really good group (and) a really well-balanced squad,” de Klerk said in a club statement.

The move reunites the South African with familiar faces from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful Women's Premier League campaign earlier this year. De Klerk claimed her maiden WPL title with RCB alongside Bell and Australian batter Georgia Voll, both of whom will feature for Thunder in the upcoming season.

“I obviously made some really great memories with Georgia (Voll) and Lauren (Bell) playing with them at RCB and lifting that trophy. Both of them are world class players (and) we've seen what they've been able to do, playing a massive role in us winning that competition. Lauren with the new ball has been exceptional for the past couple of years and Georgia is still so young it's crazy to think what she's achieved. I'm really excited to be a part of the Sydney Thunder this year,” de Klerk added.

Her latest signing follows a busy year on the global T20 circuit. After the WPL, she represented London Spirit in The Hundred before making her debut in the Caribbean Premier League with Guyana Amazon Warriors. She was also part of South Africa's squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in July, losing to England at The Oval.

De Klerk's international experience further enhances Thunder's options, with the all-rounder having represented South Africa 155 times across Tests, one-day internationals and T20 internationals. She has accumulated 2,024 runs and claimed 142 wickets across the three formats.

Her ability to contribute with both bat and ball will be a key asset for Thunder as they look to make an impact in WBBL 12.