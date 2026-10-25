US Issues Urgent Travel Warning for Iraq Over Security Risks
(MENAFN) The United States has urged its citizens not to travel to Iraq under any circumstances, citing dangers including “armed conflict, terrorism and kidnapping.”
The travel advisory, updated Friday and published by the US Embassy in Iraq on Saturday, maintained the existing warning level and associated risk indicators.
“Do not travel to Iraq for any reason,” the State Department said, noting that security concerns limited the US government's ability to provide emergency assistance to American citizens in the country.
The advisory also stated that Iran-backed Houthis had carried out attacks in Saudi Arabia, targeting civilian airports and critical infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and significant disruptions to travel.
It cautioned that hostilities “have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.”
The State Department said the Iraqi government “cannot guarantee the safety of U.S. citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict.”
US government personnel stationed in Iraq operate under “strict security protocols,” while travel to the country requires “special authorization,” according to the advisory. Officials added that further restrictions could be introduced as the security situation changes.
The warning also highlighted the dangers of “terrorism and kidnapping,” stating that ISIS (Daesh) and Iran-aligned armed groups “encourage and conduct attacks against U.S. persons and interests in Iraq.”
The travel advisory, updated Friday and published by the US Embassy in Iraq on Saturday, maintained the existing warning level and associated risk indicators.
“Do not travel to Iraq for any reason,” the State Department said, noting that security concerns limited the US government's ability to provide emergency assistance to American citizens in the country.
The advisory also stated that Iran-backed Houthis had carried out attacks in Saudi Arabia, targeting civilian airports and critical infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and significant disruptions to travel.
It cautioned that hostilities “have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.”
The State Department said the Iraqi government “cannot guarantee the safety of U.S. citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict.”
US government personnel stationed in Iraq operate under “strict security protocols,” while travel to the country requires “special authorization,” according to the advisory. Officials added that further restrictions could be introduced as the security situation changes.
The warning also highlighted the dangers of “terrorism and kidnapping,” stating that ISIS (Daesh) and Iran-aligned armed groups “encourage and conduct attacks against U.S. persons and interests in Iraq.”
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