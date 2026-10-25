Trump Votes Early in Florida, Backs All GOP Picks Before Nov. 3
(MENAFN) With fewer than 10 days left before the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections, President Donald Trump cast an early ballot in Florida on Saturday, declaring his support for every Republican on it, media reports said. He then left for a campaign rally in Georgia.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump voted at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office. Asked if he had voted a straight Republican ticket, the president answered: “Very much so.”
He also stood by a contentious campaign ad from Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, which features the estranged mother of his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton.
Trump likewise backed his administration’s plan to sue over the certification of Alaska’s U.S. Senate race should Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan lose, allegedly because a second candidate with a nearly identical name appears on the ballot.
Questioned by reporters on the war in Iran, Trump said: “I may have to finish it off. Or maybe they’ll make a deal, but I’m not sure. Either way, we win.”
Melania Trump was asked whether she might travel to Ukraine after helping broker a ceasefire in the city of Oleshky, a truce meant to ease humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations. Her reply: “We will see.”
In Florida’s governor’s race, Trump has endorsed Republican Rep. Byron Donalds to succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis. Donalds faces David Jolly, a former Republican who became an independent and later a Democrat.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump voted at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office. Asked if he had voted a straight Republican ticket, the president answered: “Very much so.”
He also stood by a contentious campaign ad from Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, which features the estranged mother of his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton.
Trump likewise backed his administration’s plan to sue over the certification of Alaska’s U.S. Senate race should Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan lose, allegedly because a second candidate with a nearly identical name appears on the ballot.
Questioned by reporters on the war in Iran, Trump said: “I may have to finish it off. Or maybe they’ll make a deal, but I’m not sure. Either way, we win.”
Melania Trump was asked whether she might travel to Ukraine after helping broker a ceasefire in the city of Oleshky, a truce meant to ease humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations. Her reply: “We will see.”
In Florida’s governor’s race, Trump has endorsed Republican Rep. Byron Donalds to succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis. Donalds faces David Jolly, a former Republican who became an independent and later a Democrat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment