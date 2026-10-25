Zelenskyy Pledges to Respect Oleshky Truce, Relies on US Mediation
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Kyiv would abide by a localized ceasefire in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, announced by US first lady Melania Trump, and expressed confidence in US efforts to mediate the arrangement.
Zelenskyy said the temporary halt in fighting would enable humanitarian assistance to reach the city, including the restoration of access, deliveries of food and medicine, and the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone.
“In the occupied part, the temporarily occupied part, of our Kherson region, the Russians have mined the roads, making the situation dire, extremely dire,” he claimed.
He added that negotiations over the humanitarian operation had been underway for some time at multiple levels.
“Ukraine will do its part. We count on American mediation to work,” he said.
Russia and Ukraine both confirmed the temporary ceasefire in Oleshky on Friday. The two sides said the suspension of fighting would begin in the early hours of Tuesday, although an earlier statement from the White House indicated that the truce would take effect on Thursday.
Zelenskyy said the temporary halt in fighting would enable humanitarian assistance to reach the city, including the restoration of access, deliveries of food and medicine, and the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone.
“In the occupied part, the temporarily occupied part, of our Kherson region, the Russians have mined the roads, making the situation dire, extremely dire,” he claimed.
He added that negotiations over the humanitarian operation had been underway for some time at multiple levels.
“Ukraine will do its part. We count on American mediation to work,” he said.
Russia and Ukraine both confirmed the temporary ceasefire in Oleshky on Friday. The two sides said the suspension of fighting would begin in the early hours of Tuesday, although an earlier statement from the White House indicated that the truce would take effect on Thursday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment