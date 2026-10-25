Trump Allies Consider Israel’s Future Beyond Netanyahu’s Leadership
(MENAFN) Several senior advisers to US President Donald Trump believe an Israeli government led by someone other than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be easier to work with on regional priorities, despite Trump’s public backing of Netanyahu ahead of Tuesday’s election, according to reports.
Dissatisfaction with Netanyahu has reportedly increased among Trump’s inner circle over the past six months, particularly after the war with Iran and amid differences over Washington’s broader Middle East strategy.
Vice President JD Vance is among the senior officials said to have grown disillusioned with Netanyahu. Concerns reportedly center on whether the Israeli prime minister gave the White House inaccurate assessments before the war.
Asked about the upcoming election, Vance declined to endorse Netanyahu, saying that Trump’s position was what mattered.
Other senior US officials have also expressed concerns about Israeli policies in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and the occupied West Bank. These include Netanyahu’s reluctance to advance Trump’s Gaza peace plan and take stronger action to stop settler attacks against Palestinians.
Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have reportedly become frustrated with delays in implementing the Gaza plan, while envoy Tom Barrack has raised concerns about Israeli military operations in Syria.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s team believes Israel could do more to support and strengthen the Lebanese government.
Dissatisfaction with Netanyahu has reportedly increased among Trump’s inner circle over the past six months, particularly after the war with Iran and amid differences over Washington’s broader Middle East strategy.
Vice President JD Vance is among the senior officials said to have grown disillusioned with Netanyahu. Concerns reportedly center on whether the Israeli prime minister gave the White House inaccurate assessments before the war.
Asked about the upcoming election, Vance declined to endorse Netanyahu, saying that Trump’s position was what mattered.
Other senior US officials have also expressed concerns about Israeli policies in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and the occupied West Bank. These include Netanyahu’s reluctance to advance Trump’s Gaza peace plan and take stronger action to stop settler attacks against Palestinians.
Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have reportedly become frustrated with delays in implementing the Gaza plan, while envoy Tom Barrack has raised concerns about Israeli military operations in Syria.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s team believes Israel could do more to support and strengthen the Lebanese government.
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