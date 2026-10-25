Yemen Army Claims 307 Houthis “Neutralized” in 24-Hour Offensive
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army said on Saturday that it had “neutralized” 307 Houthi fighters and commanders across 736 operations in the past 24 hours, and that it had destroyed or damaged 68 military vehicles and weapons.
The strikes hit command centers, troop concentrations, reinforcements, weapons depots and supply routes as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” offensive, the army said.
It gave no breakdown of how many Houthis were killed or wounded. The group has not immediately responded.
In southwestern Taiz province, the army said it hit a command center, heavy weapons positions and arms depots housed inside an abandoned hotel. It accused the Houthis of converting the building into an observation post and firing position used to threaten residential neighborhoods and tighten their siege of the city. Government troops also launched raids to silence fire coming from the site, the army added.
Fighting in Taiz is ongoing. Government forces hold the city center, while the Houthis have recently made gains in rural and coastal areas.
Conflict has gripped Yemen since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
The Houthis now control much of the north and west of the country, while government forces and their allies hold Aden and large parts of the southern and eastern provinces.
The strikes hit command centers, troop concentrations, reinforcements, weapons depots and supply routes as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” offensive, the army said.
It gave no breakdown of how many Houthis were killed or wounded. The group has not immediately responded.
In southwestern Taiz province, the army said it hit a command center, heavy weapons positions and arms depots housed inside an abandoned hotel. It accused the Houthis of converting the building into an observation post and firing position used to threaten residential neighborhoods and tighten their siege of the city. Government troops also launched raids to silence fire coming from the site, the army added.
Fighting in Taiz is ongoing. Government forces hold the city center, while the Houthis have recently made gains in rural and coastal areas.
Conflict has gripped Yemen since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
The Houthis now control much of the north and west of the country, while government forces and their allies hold Aden and large parts of the southern and eastern provinces.
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