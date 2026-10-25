Tondelier Slams Growing Acceptance of Racist Rhetoric After Fatal Shooting
(MENAFN) French Green Party leader and presidential candidate Marine Tondelier condemned the growing acceptance of racist rhetoric in political debate and television broadcasts on Saturday, following a deadly shooting in the towns of Trappes and La Verriere.
The shooting took place in Trappes on Thursday, leaving one person dead and five others seriously injured, including a 12-year-old girl.
“We see racist remarks that are now normalized,” Tondelier said, referring to comments made by politicians and aired on television.
“Yesterday, we saw how dangerous their rhetoric is,” she said, urging those who use racist language to stop.
Tondelier stressed that every death in France deserved equal condemnation and criticized what she described as the silence of certain political figures following the shooting.
“I want to hear them commit to a realization and say they will stop these remarks because racism kills,” she said.
She also highlighted the case of the 12-year-old girl, who was shot eight times, warning that racist rhetoric could shape people's attitudes and contribute to tragic acts of violence.
French President Emmanuel Macron described the incident as a “racist terrorist attack” and called for efforts to combat all forms of racism.
The shooting took place in Trappes on Thursday, leaving one person dead and five others seriously injured, including a 12-year-old girl.
“We see racist remarks that are now normalized,” Tondelier said, referring to comments made by politicians and aired on television.
“Yesterday, we saw how dangerous their rhetoric is,” she said, urging those who use racist language to stop.
Tondelier stressed that every death in France deserved equal condemnation and criticized what she described as the silence of certain political figures following the shooting.
“I want to hear them commit to a realization and say they will stop these remarks because racism kills,” she said.
She also highlighted the case of the 12-year-old girl, who was shot eight times, warning that racist rhetoric could shape people's attitudes and contribute to tragic acts of violence.
French President Emmanuel Macron described the incident as a “racist terrorist attack” and called for efforts to combat all forms of racism.
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