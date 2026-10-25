Storm Boelo Batters UK: 128 km/h Gusts, Power Cuts, Flights Axed
(MENAFN) Storm Boelo knocked out power to hundreds of homes and disrupted travel across the UK on Saturday, according to media reports, as the country braced for a weekend of severe weather.
The Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, has issued six warnings covering much of the country for Saturday and Sunday. Amber wind warnings begin late Saturday.
National Grid said thousands of homes remained without power as the storm, the second named system of the season, struck Britain.
Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England face the brunt of the storm, with gusts forecast to reach 128 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour), a British public broadcaster reported.
The fallout is spreading. Halloween events have been scrapped in Scotland and Northern Ireland, a marathon in North Wales has been called off, and Knowsley Safari Park in Merseyside, northwest England, will close Sunday, reports said.
National Rail has warned of disruption on several lines, while highway authorities are urging motorists to take extra care and avoid non-essential journeys.
Across the Irish Sea, Dublin Airport canceled nine outbound and 10 inbound flights because of the weather.
Disruption is expected to last through the weekend, and the amber warning in Scotland will remain in force for 24 hours.
The Met Office cautioned that powerful winds could trigger power cuts, hurl debris, damage buildings and trees, disrupt travel and whip up dangerously large waves.
Venturing outdoors in high winds could leave people “more vulnerable to injury,” it said.
It urged residents to remain indoors “as much as possible.”
“If you do go out, try not to walk,” it said, adding that anyone outside should shelter close to buildings and trees.
A separate amber warning covers parts of Northern Ireland from 2000GMT Saturday to 0900 Sunday.
Yellow rain warnings are also in place for the southwest, northwest and southeast of England, the West Midlands and Wales.
The Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, has issued six warnings covering much of the country for Saturday and Sunday. Amber wind warnings begin late Saturday.
National Grid said thousands of homes remained without power as the storm, the second named system of the season, struck Britain.
Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England face the brunt of the storm, with gusts forecast to reach 128 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour), a British public broadcaster reported.
The fallout is spreading. Halloween events have been scrapped in Scotland and Northern Ireland, a marathon in North Wales has been called off, and Knowsley Safari Park in Merseyside, northwest England, will close Sunday, reports said.
National Rail has warned of disruption on several lines, while highway authorities are urging motorists to take extra care and avoid non-essential journeys.
Across the Irish Sea, Dublin Airport canceled nine outbound and 10 inbound flights because of the weather.
Disruption is expected to last through the weekend, and the amber warning in Scotland will remain in force for 24 hours.
The Met Office cautioned that powerful winds could trigger power cuts, hurl debris, damage buildings and trees, disrupt travel and whip up dangerously large waves.
Venturing outdoors in high winds could leave people “more vulnerable to injury,” it said.
It urged residents to remain indoors “as much as possible.”
“If you do go out, try not to walk,” it said, adding that anyone outside should shelter close to buildings and trees.
A separate amber warning covers parts of Northern Ireland from 2000GMT Saturday to 0900 Sunday.
Yellow rain warnings are also in place for the southwest, northwest and southeast of England, the West Midlands and Wales.
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