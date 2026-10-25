Alvarez Strike Sinks Deportivo, Sends Atletico 2nd in LaLiga
(MENAFN) Atletico Madrid edged Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 at home on Saturday, a narrow win that lifted them to second place in LaLiga after 10 rounds.
Julian Alvarez struck in the 48th minute, shortly after the restart, to give Diego Simeone’s side the decisive goal.
Atletico took the field with a strong lineup that was visibly stretched by a heavy midweek schedule. They had little success in the first half against a disciplined, well-drilled Deportivo defense.
Simeone reworked his team’s approach at the interval, and the change paid off almost immediately when Alvarez found the net.
Deportivo pressed hard for an equalizer in the closing stages but could not turn their chances into goals, and Atletico held firm to secure all three points. The visitors came agonizingly close in the dying seconds, with the last kick of the match failing to find the target.
The result takes Atletico to 25 points, good for second in the table. Deportivo remain on 11 points in 10th place.
Saturday’s LaLiga results
Rayo Vallecano 0-3 Elche
Racing Santander 2-1 Espanyol
Valencia 1-2 Villarreal
Julian Alvarez struck in the 48th minute, shortly after the restart, to give Diego Simeone’s side the decisive goal.
Atletico took the field with a strong lineup that was visibly stretched by a heavy midweek schedule. They had little success in the first half against a disciplined, well-drilled Deportivo defense.
Simeone reworked his team’s approach at the interval, and the change paid off almost immediately when Alvarez found the net.
Deportivo pressed hard for an equalizer in the closing stages but could not turn their chances into goals, and Atletico held firm to secure all three points. The visitors came agonizingly close in the dying seconds, with the last kick of the match failing to find the target.
The result takes Atletico to 25 points, good for second in the table. Deportivo remain on 11 points in 10th place.
Saturday’s LaLiga results
Rayo Vallecano 0-3 Elche
Racing Santander 2-1 Espanyol
Valencia 1-2 Villarreal
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