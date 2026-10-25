Hashimi Attends Oil, Gas Conference In Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) Chairman Sayed Karim Hashimi has attended the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat.

He also held talks with Turkmen officials and representatives of international companies on expanding trade ties and attracting foreign investment to Afghanistan.

In a statement, the ACCI said Hashimi attended the event, held in the Turkmen capital on October 21 and 22.

The conference and exhibition brought together senior officials from Turkmenistan and other countries, representatives of economic institutions, investors and leading international companies operating in the oil and gas sector, the statement said.

On the sidelines of the event, Hashimi met Mergen Gurdov, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, and representatives of several major international oil and gas companies.

The discussions focused on strengthening Afghanistan's trade and economic relations with Turkmenistan and other countries, highlighting investment opportunities in Afghanistan, attracting foreign investment and enhancing cooperation between the private sectors, the statement added.

Emphasising the importance of economic cooperation and joint investment, Hashimi invited international companies and investors to visit Afghanistan to assess its investment opportunities and potential firsthand.

He also encouraged them to explore opportunities for joint projects with Afghanistan's private sector.

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