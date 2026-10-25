UNAMA Chief Reaffirms Commitment To Supporting Afghans

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Rabab Fatima, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, has reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to supporting the Afghan people, pledging continued efforts to uphold human dignity, create better opportunities and improve their lives.

In a video message released on Saturday to mark the 81st anniversary of the United Nations, she said the organisation was established after the devastation of war to inspire hope, promote peace and strengthen dialogue and cooperation among nations.

She added that Afghanistan had been a UN member since 1946 and that the organisation had stood alongside the Afghan people for nearly eight decades, through difficult times and periods of progress.

The United Nations and its partners had worked to support Afghans during natural disasters, droughts, displacement, conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, she said.

Praising the resilience and determination of the Afghan people, Fatima said women, men, young people, community elders, teachers, health workers and humanitarian workers had continued serving their communities despite numerous challenges.

“The challenges facing Afghanistan are significant, but the talent, aspirations and potential of its people are even greater,” she said.

Referring to the start of her mission in Afghanistan, she said she deeply respected the country's people, culture and rich heritage and was committed to listening to Afghans' aspirations and perspectives and working alongside them.

She stressed that the United Nations remained committed to supporting the Afghan people and would continue working to uphold human dignity, create better opportunities and improve the lives of all Afghans.

Concluding her message, she said Afghanistan's future belonged to its people and that the United Nations would remain a committed partner in helping them shape it.

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