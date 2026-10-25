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Afghanistan Climb To Seventh In Latest ICC ODI Rankings

Afghanistan Climb To Seventh In Latest ICC ODI Rankings


Date: 2026-10-25 04:05:24

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan have climbed to seventh place in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's One-Day International (ODI) team rankings, overtaking England after beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the tri-series final.

Afghanistan have 94 rating points, one more than England, who occupy eighth place with 93 points.

India lead the rankings, followed by New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka in second to sixth places, respectively.

Afghanistan's rise follows their victory in the ODI tri-series featuring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, which concluded last Friday.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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