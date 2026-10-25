Afghanistan Climb To Seventh In Latest ICC ODI Rankings
Afghanistan have 94 rating points, one more than England, who occupy eighth place with 93 points.
India lead the rankings, followed by New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka in second to sixth places, respectively.
Afghanistan's rise follows their victory in the ODI tri-series featuring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, which concluded last Friday.
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