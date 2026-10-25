Joint List Positions Itself as Key to Ousting Netanyahu
(MENAFN) The Joint List is “decisive” in efforts to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from retaining power, parliamentary leader Ahmad Tibi said, setting out conditions for supporting an alternative government without joining its coalition.
Speaking ahead of next Tuesday’s Knesset elections, Tibi described the vote as “important, fateful and dangerous.” He said his alliance was ready to work with the Jewish opposition while remaining outside its government.
The Joint List comprises Tibi’s Arab Movement for Change, the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, and the National Democratic Assembly, commonly known as Balad. A poll released Friday projected that the alliance would secure nine parliamentary seats.
Tibi also forecast higher turnout among Arab citizens, who make up around 20% of Israel’s population of more than 10 million.
He predicted that neither Netanyahu’s political bloc nor the Jewish opposition would obtain the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority, a scenario also reflected in several opinion polls.
Speaking ahead of next Tuesday’s Knesset elections, Tibi described the vote as “important, fateful and dangerous.” He said his alliance was ready to work with the Jewish opposition while remaining outside its government.
The Joint List comprises Tibi’s Arab Movement for Change, the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, and the National Democratic Assembly, commonly known as Balad. A poll released Friday projected that the alliance would secure nine parliamentary seats.
Tibi also forecast higher turnout among Arab citizens, who make up around 20% of Israel’s population of more than 10 million.
He predicted that neither Netanyahu’s political bloc nor the Jewish opposition would obtain the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority, a scenario also reflected in several opinion polls.
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