76 Goals Fuel Race In Government Futsal Championship

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A 76-goal outburst through the first four rounds has intensified the race for group supremacy in the eighth Sports for All Futsal Championship for Qatar's ministries and government agencies 2026, with teams jockeying for position and qualification for the knockout stages at Lusail Sports Hall.

Qatar News Agency and Qatar Media Corp shared the Group A lead with six points apiece, while the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, and Ashghal's Assets Affairs sector remained pointless.

Ashghal led Group B with four points, followed by the Ministry of Transport and the General Civil Aviation Authority, tied on three. The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs had one point, while the State Audit Bureau had yet to get on the board.

Qatar Museums topped Group C with four points, one ahead of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Ministry of Municipality, which had three points apiece. The Ministry of Justice remained without a point.

The Ministry of Defence led Group D with six points, while the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Public Health were tied on three. The Qatar Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Social Development and Family had yet to earn a point.

Executive Director of the Qatar Sports for All Federation, Abdullah al-Dosari said the group stage had delivered intense competition and strong performances, reflecting the tournament's continued development.

The first four rounds featured closely matched teams alongside others that stood out, tightening the race for group leadership and qualification, al-Dosari said. He added that the crowd had energised the competition and given players added motivation to perform at their best.

Beyond the competition itself, al-Dosari said, the tournament brings together employees from across Qatar's government ministries and agencies, broadens participation in physical activity and reinforces the principle that“sport is a way of life.”

Matches will resume after the schools' midterm break, he said.

Qatar News Agency Qatar Media Corporation Ashghal Qatar Museums Ministry of Defence Ministry of Sports and Youth Futsal