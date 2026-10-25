King Of Spain Awards Qatar's Former Ambassador Order Of Civil Merit
HE Ambassador Al Hamar, currently Qatar's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, received the prestigious decoration from Pascual Navarro Rios, Spain's Ambassador to Germany, at a ceremony held in Berlin.
This distinction recognizes HE Al Hamar's diplomatic initiatives during his tenure, which fostered greater engagement between the two friendly nations and solidified the foundations of their cooperation, reflecting their shared commitment to further developing bilateral relations.
The award underscores Qatar's efforts to strengthen relations with friendly countries and enhance its international presence through robust partnerships rooted in mutual trust and respect, as well as expanding cooperation across various fields to serve common interests and foster closer bonds between their peoples.Order of Civil Merit recognition of diplomatic efforts Qatar Spain
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment