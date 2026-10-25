Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Attends Premiere Of Opera“Turandot” (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The grand premiere of the opera“Turandot” took place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace. The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre presented a new staging of Giacomo Puccini's famous opera to a standing ovation. World-renowned tenor and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov performed in the production.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the premiere.

Staged in Azerbaijan for the first time in 98 years, the new production of“Turandot” was specifically created for the Baku stage.

The production designer is Mustafa Mustafayev, the executive designer is Honored Cultural Worker Tehran Babayev, and the director is Elnur Ismayilov. The production director is Mikayil Mikayilov. Honored Artist and choirmaster Sevil Hajiyeva led the choral preparation. The choreographers are People's Artist Madina Aliyeva and Honored Artist Anar Mikayilov.

The production features three different casts. Across the three premiere evenings, the roles of Turandot and Calaf will be performed by different soloists, with different conductors taking the podium.

On October 24, the famous role of Calaf was performed by People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and one of the most renowned Azerbaijani opera singers on the international stage. The role has become a signature part of Yusif Eyvazov's repertoire. At the same time, this marked the famous tenor's first performance in the role in Azerbaijan. That evening, the role of Turandot was performed by Italian soprano Carmen Giannattasio, with Italian maestro Beatrice Venezi conducting.

At a press conference held before the performance, Yusif Eyvazov called the premiere of“Turandot” a historic event. The People's Artist noted that, after 98 years,“Turandot” had returned to the Azerbaijani stage. He said that the new staging, presented by director Mikayil Mikayilov and production designer Mustafa Mustafayev, was of a very high standard. International opera soloists are also performing alongside Azerbaijani artists in the production.

Production director Mikayil Mikayilov added that the theatre troupe had made an immense effort.“We hope the audience will appreciate our efforts and enjoy the performance. This is a very remarkable event of great value to our theatrical culture,” he stated.

“Turandot” is one of Giacomo Puccini's most famous operas. The three-act production is based on Carlo Gozzi's play of the same name. The libretto was written by Giuseppe Adami and Renato Simoni. The world premiere of the opera took place on April 25, 1926, at La Scala in Milan, under the baton of Arturo Toscanini.

Baku audiences first saw the opera in 1928, just two years after its world premiere. The Baku production was the first performance of“Turandot” in the Soviet Union.

Puccini worked on“Turandot” from the summer of 1920 until his death in 1924. However, he did not live to complete his famous masterpiece. The final part of the opera was completed by Franco Alfano based on Puccini's sketches.

The plot of the opera revolves around the romantic story of the cruel Princess Turandot and Prince Calaf. As in Gozzi's fairy tale, Turandot tests all her suitors with three riddles, declaring that she will marry whoever answers them correctly, while anyone who answers incorrectly will be executed. After a series of trials, Calaf solves the riddles and ultimately marries Turandot, who surrenders to the power of his love.