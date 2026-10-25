Pedestrians Urged To Follow Safety Rules
Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior has urged pedestrians to follow traffic safety requirements and use designated crossing points, stressing that pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility that requires awareness and cooperation from both pedestrians and motorists.
In a safety awareness message, the ministry highlighted the importance of adhering to pedestrian safety guidelines, including crossing roads only at designated places and obeying traffic signals.
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