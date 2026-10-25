Coalition Says Air Defenses Intercept Drone, Ballistic Missile Targeting Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said Sunday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia toward Riyadh, following the interception of a drone over the region late Saturday.

Coalition spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki Al Maliki said the ballistic missile had been intercepted and destroyed as it headed toward the Saudi capital.

The coalition had announced late Saturday that its forces had also intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Riyadh region.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced that an alert had been issued through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies in Riyadh to warn of a potential threat.