Iran Warns of Overwhelming Response to Any Military Strike
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned on Saturday that any military action against the country, even on a limited scale, would trigger a response “several times greater,” stressing that its forces were ready to respond.
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi dismissed “hostile rhetoric” as largely aimed at media audiences, arguing that those issuing threats were not capable of carrying out an effective operation under current conditions.
“They know better than anyone that, under the current circumstances, they cannot conduct an effective operation and certainly will not achieve their objectives,” he said.
Mohebbi added that any renewed military action similar to previous operations would end in defeat.
“Even if the enemy makes a limited move, Iran’s response will be several times greater, given the armed forces’ existing readiness and operational plans,” he said.
Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack said Washington could “absolutely” launch an attack on Iran as early as this weekend. However, President Donald Trump said he was unaware of the possibility raised by his envoy.
“Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” Barrack said in an interview, excerpts of which circulated online Friday. He also serves as the US special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq.
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi dismissed “hostile rhetoric” as largely aimed at media audiences, arguing that those issuing threats were not capable of carrying out an effective operation under current conditions.
“They know better than anyone that, under the current circumstances, they cannot conduct an effective operation and certainly will not achieve their objectives,” he said.
Mohebbi added that any renewed military action similar to previous operations would end in defeat.
“Even if the enemy makes a limited move, Iran’s response will be several times greater, given the armed forces’ existing readiness and operational plans,” he said.
Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack said Washington could “absolutely” launch an attack on Iran as early as this weekend. However, President Donald Trump said he was unaware of the possibility raised by his envoy.
“Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” Barrack said in an interview, excerpts of which circulated online Friday. He also serves as the US special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq.
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