Marc Marquez Wins Australian Sprint As Martin Crashes Out

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Phillip Island: Marc Marquez stormed home first from pole in the Australian MotoGP sprint race yesterday to seize control of the world championship from Jorge Martin who crashed out challenging him for the lead.

The reigning seven-time world champion, who dominated qualifying, had too much power in his Ducati to surge to the chequered flag ahead of his brother Alex in the 13-lap contest.

Victory put him 10 points clear of fellow Spaniard Martin in the standings ahead of the final MotoGP ever around the waterfront Phillip Island circuit today.

Martin, who started from fourth under dark clouds but with the rain staying away, took the lead on lap three in a ding-dong battle with his rival.

But he lost control on lap eight while challenging for the lead once again to put a massive dent in his championship ambitions.

“It was a tight battle,” said Marquez.“Of course, I gave everything. I was aggressive, and he (Martin) was faster than me.

“But just I tried to defend in the best way possible. Both of us we are riding to the limit. Both of us, we deserve the victory because we are pushing a lot.

“But, you know, racing is like it is.”Marc Marquez slides off the track during qualifying.

His brother Alex, who started second, filled an all-Ducati podium with Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, who won the MotoGP last week in Indonesia, was fourth to remain third in the standings, 50 points behind Marquez.

Pedro Acosta (KTM) came fifth and Ai Ogura (Aprilia) sixth. Marc Marquez held the line to be first at the opening corner with Martin up to second with Johann Zarco third and it stayed that way at the end of lap one.

Martin was pressing hard and he took the lead on lap three as the race became a dogfight between the two championship leaders as they pulled clear of the field.

A big mistake from Martin running wide on lap five opened the door again for Marquez, with the lead changing hands several times as they battled for supremacy.

But Martin pushed too much and sensationally lost control on lap eight, skidding out to end his race.

Phillip Island has been a staple on the calendar since 1997 but the Australian race is moving next year to a street circuit in Adelaide.