Brookfield Opens Doha Office To Expand Global Credit Investment Business

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Global investment firm Brookfield has opened a new office in Doha focused on its global credit investment platform, including Oaktree, strengthening its local presence as it seeks to expand its investment activities across Qatar and the wider Gulf region.

The move builds on Brookfield's existing investments and partnerships in Qatar, notably its planned $20 billion joint venture with Qai, Qatar's artificial intelligence company and a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), to develop AI infrastructure in Qatar and selected international markets.

Jad Ellawn, Brookfield's Managing Partner and Regional Head of the Middle East, said Qatar had emerged as a significant global investment hub, highlighting the company's established partnerships with leading institutions, including QIA.

He described the Doha office as a natural step in Brookfield's regional expansion, expressing confidence in the investment opportunities ahead and the company's prospects for deepening its engagement in Qatar over the long term.

The new office reflects Brookfield's strategy of establishing a local presence in markets where it deploys capital. The firm plans to work closely with its partners to identify investment opportunities in Qatar, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country.

Brookfield manages approximately $20 billion in assets across the GCC, spanning private equity, real estate, credit and infrastructure, according to the company's statement.

Globally, Brookfield manages more than $1 trillion in assets, investing on behalf of institutional and individual clients across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate and credit. Its portfolio includes real assets and businesses providing essential services that underpin the global economy.