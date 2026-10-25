Qatar Provides Buses, Security Equipment To Senegal For Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has provided a total of 15 buses and a consignment of security equipment to the Republic of Senegal to support preparations for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which run from October 31 to November 13 and mark the first time an Olympic event has been held on African soil.

The initiative reflects Qatar's wider commitment to helping host nations deliver sporting events and enhance international cooperation by sharing expertise and resources gained through hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and other major tournaments.

HE Youssef Shaban Ibrahim Al Sada, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Senegal, said:“Qatar and Senegal have a strong and long-standing relationship, and we are pleased to support Senegal's preparations for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, a historic moment for sports in Africa. Sharing the expertise we have gained from hosting major sporting events is among the most valuable contributions we can make, and reflects our belief in the role of sport in strengthening cooperation between nations.”

Qatar has supported the preparations of several host nations in recent years, drawing on its own legacy of staging major tournaments to strengthen cooperation in sport and relations between nations.