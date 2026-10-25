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Chief Minister Of India's Kerala Meets Qatari Ambassador

Chief Minister Of India's Kerala Meets Qatari Ambassador


Date: 2026-10-25 04:02:38

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kochi (India): Chief Minister of the State of Kerala in the Republic of India, HE VD Satheesan, met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to India, HE Mohammed bin Hassan Jabir Al Jabir. The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

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