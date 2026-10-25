Qatar Sustainability Lab To Produce Eight Educational Packages For Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education will develop eight educational packages comprising 24 applications based on Qatar's national curricula, benefiting more than 100,000 students during Qatar Sustainability Week.

The initiative will be implemented through the Qatar Sustainability Lab 2026, organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Training and Consulting at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. The three-day programme will run from October 25 to 27 at the institute, ahead of Qatar Sustainability Week from October 31 to November 7.

The lab aims to develop innovative educational practices that connect school curricula with sustainability issues, raise environmental awareness and promote innovation and excellence in the school environment.

The programme brings together the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen, and Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), combining educational, national, academic and international expertise to advance education for sustainable development.

The Qatar Sustainability Lab follows the Living Labs approach to open innovation, combining learning, practical application and participatory design. It is supervised by a group of experts and specialists and involves teachers, curriculum specialists and educational guidance professionals.

Through collaborative work and specialised teams, participants will develop educational applications that connect Qatar's national curricula with sustainability issues and national priorities.