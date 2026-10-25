Doha Metro Announces Changes To Bus Route On Red Line

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro has announced new route to metrolink and metroexpress services operating on the Red Line between Al Qassar and Mshereib metro stations.

The new routes took effect from today Sunday, October 25, 2026, with metrolink service M103 to operate from Msheireb Bus Station, adjacent to Msheireb Station, Exit 1, every 20 minutes.

The route will serve Al Maamoura Area 43 and pass through Al Sudan Station.

M119 bus route will now run from Al Qassar Station, Exit 1, to serve Umm Lekhba area, every 45 minutes