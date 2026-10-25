WCM-Q Brings Together Healthcare Leaders And Residency Directors For Visiting Professorship Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) brought together residency programme directors and senior healthcare leaders from across Qatar for an in-person event as part of its annual Visiting Professorship Programme (VPP).

Held at WCM-Q, and moderated by Dr. Ali Hallal, assistant dean for clinical learning at WCM-Q, the event welcomed senior leaders from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), together with programme directors, associate programme directors and assistant programme directors from HMC, Sidra Medicine and the PHCC.

The directors in attendance oversee residency programmes in a wide variety of specialties, including surgery, pediatrics, emergency medicine, anesthesiology, radiology, radiation oncology, neurology, physiology, pathology, dermatology, psychiatry, and family medicine.

The event provided an opportunity for visiting leaders to tour WCM-Q's state-of-the-art facilities and engage with faculty and students about postgraduate medical training in Qatar. Students had the opportunity to learn directly from residency programme leaders about different specialties, training environments, application requirements and the qualities sought by residency programmes.

Additionally, it was an opportunity for the leaders to have an overview of WCM-Q's curriculum, get to know the students, and foster further collaborations.

Dr. Hallal said:“We are delighted to welcome medical education leaders and residency programme directors from across Qatar to WCM-Q to give our students the opportunity to engage directly with them. This event fosters collaboration among medical education leaders, faculty, students and programme directors who are all focused on one goal: delivering world-class patient care to the community in Qatar.”

Among the senior healthcare leaders who participated were Deputy chief medical officer for medical education at HMC, Dr. Abdulla Rashid Al Naimi; Medical director of infection prevention & control, AMS consultant, and senior attending physician in pediatric infectious diseases at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Eman Al Maslamani; and Programme Director for the family medicine residency programme at PHCC. Dr. Muna Taher Aseel.

They gave keynote addresses which revolved around the theme of 'Aligning Medical Education with Qatar National Vision', which was followed by an interactive Q&A session. The event also featured a research poster exhibition and presentation by the students.

Dean, professor of psychiatry and professor of population health sciences at WCM-Q, Dr. Javaid Sheikh, said:“Our strong relationship with Qatar's healthcare institutions is an important part of WCM-Q's mission to prepare outstanding physicians who can contribute to the health of the communities they serve. Approximately 30 percent of our graduates pursue residency training at HMC, while many others return to Qatar after completing training abroad. These connections create a valuable continuum between medical education, postgraduate training and patient care in Qatar.”

Professor of clinical medicine and vice dean for academic and curricular affairs at WCM-Q, Dr. Thurayya Arayssi, said: Many of our graduates pursue residency training in Qatar, where they benefit from the mentorship of faculty across the healthcare system and are inspired to strive for excellence in patient care. Events like this play a vital role in strengthening collaboration across Qatar's healthcare system and preparing a new generation of highly skilled physicians to provide outstanding care to the people of Qatar.”