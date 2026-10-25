'Mosaic Of Sudan' Exhibition Continues To Welcome Visitors At Katara

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The exhibition“Mosaic of Sudan: One Homeland, Endless Stories” by Sudanese artist Atef Saad Khalafallah is currently being held at the Katara Cultural Village Foundation.

The exhibition, which opened on Thursday evening in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Qatar, was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the State of Qatar H E Badr El-Din Abdullah Mohamed Ahmed; Director of International Affairs at Katara Maryam Al-Saad; as well as several other ambassadors, diplomatic mission representatives, and a group of art and culture enthusiasts.

The exhibition remains open to visitors until October 31 in Building 47, Hall 1. It features 95 photographs organised into thirteen themes, reflecting the richness and the natural, cultural, and human diversity of Sudan. The collection showcases the beauty of the country's landscapes, the depth of its heritage, its social traditions, and the traditional crafts and professions that remain an integral part of the daily lives of the Sudanese people.

In this context, the Sudanese Ambassador highlighted the importance of the exhibition in introducing Sudan and showcasing its geographical, cultural, and ethnic diversity. He noted that the displayed photographs successfully present a comprehensive visual narrative that reflects the unity of Sudan, despite its many diverse components, and underscores the depth of a civilization rooted in history for thousands of years. He expressed his appreciation to the Katara Cultural Village Foundation for its cooperation in organising this exhibition, and for its ongoing efforts to build bridges of cultural communication between peoples, providing an opportunity to showcase Sudan's civilizational and human heritage through art.

For his part, artist Atef Saad Khalafallah explained that the exhibition stems from his desire to highlight the exceptional richness of Sudan-encompassing its natural landscapes, diverse cultures, ethnic groups, and climates. He noted that each photograph represents a small piece of a larger mosaic, which, when brought together, forms a complete picture of the nation in all its diversity and beauty.

“I envisioned these photographs as small mosaic tiles that come together to depict the features of Sudan,” he said.“Through them, I want to send a message to the Sudanese people: your country is beautiful and rich in its diversity; it deserves a better life.” He further expressed his hope that Sudan would regain its security, stability, and well-being.

The exhibition offers a visual journey documenting various facets of Sudanese life, highlighting the profound connection between the people, their land, and their heritage. Through scenes that blend nature, architecture, customs, traditions, and traditional crafts, it reflects the unique character of the Sudanese identity and the diverse cultural and civilizational influences that have shaped it.