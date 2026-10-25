Amir Sends Condolences To Governor General Of Canada

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada, for the victims of the fire that broke out inside the Canadian Armed Forces base in Alberta, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

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