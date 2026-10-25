Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Amir Sends Condolences To Governor General Of Canada

Amir Sends Condolences To Governor General Of Canada


Date: 2026-10-25 04:02:37

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada, for the victims of the fire that broke out inside the Canadian Armed Forces base in Alberta, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

MENAFN25102026000063011010ID1111861822


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search