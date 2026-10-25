MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On October 23, 2026, at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an), Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that in today's world, countries have been integrated into a community of intertwined interests. The imbalances brought by economic globalization can only be resolved through development; protectionism will only make matters worse, while openness and cooperation lead to a better future. International trade is a key engine of global growth; the WTO-centered multilateral trading system must be firmly safeguarded, and a fairer and more open economic and trade order must be fostered. For development to be genuine and lasting, it must be shared; to narrow the yawning North-South gap, we should put development firmly at the center of the international agenda, stay focused, and fully implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

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Wang Yi: All Countries Should Advance in the Direction of Openness and Development News Provided By October 25, 2026, 07:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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