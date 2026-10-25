MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On October 23, 2026, at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an), Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that the rise of the Global South is the most momentous shift the world has seen since WWII; it reinforces and expands the force for good on the international stage. In keeping with this shift, the Global South must enjoy greater representation and say in international affairs. This will not only correct a historical injustice, but also provide a wealth of ideas for improving global governance. The reform of the international financial system should not remain stagnant; the democracy deficit in global financial governance must be narrowed in line with the agreed time frame and road map. The reform of the U.N. Security Council should move in the right direction, namely increasing the representation of developing countries, making it a priority to meet Africa's aspiration through special arrangements, and involving more small and medium-sized countries in global decision-making. The role of Global South cooperation mechanisms, such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, should be harnessed to inject more dynamism into the process of global governance reform.

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Wang Yi: All Countries Should Bolster the Strength of the Global South for Better Global Governance News Provided By October 25, 2026, 07:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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