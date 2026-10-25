MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On October 23, 2026, at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an), Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that fairness and justice underpins lasting security, and that mutual respect makes for harmonious coexistence. Every country, regardless of its size or strength, has the right to independently choose a social system and development path that suits its national conditions and meets the needs of its people-they also have the right to participate as equals, make decisions as equals, and benefit as equals in the process of global governance. All countries should stand for fairness and justice, and major countries must set an example in upholding equality, credibility, moral principles and cooperation: this is the only way to bring about a world where all countries coexist in harmony and all nations thrive in mutual appreciation. All parties should embrace the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and settle disputes peacefully: this is the only way to safeguard international peace and protect our common home.

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Wang Yi: All Countries Should Practice the Values of Fairness and Justice News Provided By October 25, 2026, 07:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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