MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On October 23, 2026, at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an), Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that eighty-one years ago, the U.N. Charter officially came into force. Since then, the U.N. has traveled an extraordinary journey of safeguarding international peace and development, and become an indispensable platform at the center of global governance. The more turbulent our world becomes, the more important it is to recommit to the founding mission of the U.N. Charter, hold high the torch of multilateralism, and defend the authority of the U.N. We should rally under the U.N. flag to build greater global consensus, better mobilize global resources, and coordinate global actions more actively. We should also work in unison to implement the U.N.80 Initiative, enhance the rapid response capacity of the Security Council, and respond to the legitimate concerns of developing countries, so that the U.N. will be reinvigorated through self-reform.

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Wang Yi: We Should Uphold the Central Role of the United Nations News Provided By October 25, 2026, 07:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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