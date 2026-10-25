Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar Wins 'Social Impact Champion' At Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar, Chairman and Founder of EST Group, has been awarded Social Impact Champion at the Influencer Magazine Awards (E3) on October 25, 2026. This recognition honors his work in building an interconnected ecosystem across fintech, agritech, healthcare, edutech, and deeptech, designed to improve human lives across the developing world.Headquartered at the Cambridge Innovation Center within the MIT ecosystem, EST Group spans six interlocking verticals, each designed to deliver sustainable, scalable impact rather than success in a single market. A farmer's carbon data feeds into a financial product, a remote health diagnosis connects to a digital wallet, and a student trained in one EST FAB chapter becomes part of the workforce for the next initiative. His work is guided by a simple philosophy: technology must ultimately improve human lives.Reflecting on the recognition, Dr. Sindhu shared, "This award is deeply meaningful because it reflects a belief I have carried throughout my career, that real transformation occurs when technology, sustainability, knowledge and humanity evolve together. To have that work recognised on a global stage is profoundly humbling."Dr. Sindhu is an internationally recognised technology strategist, entrepreneur, author and thought leader, and an official Forbes Council Member. Throughout a career spanning banking, financial services and emerging technology, he has worked towards transforming the global financial ecosystem through digital evolution, fintech and economic inclusion. His current focus is an initiative aimed at creating meaningful impact in underserved rural and farming communities, beginning in India and expanding globally, by integrating financial inclusion with healthcare and edutech. His initiatives encompass digital banking, AI and carbon credit-enabled sustainable agriculture, remote healthcare, AI-powered manufacturing, blockchain-based digital infrastructure and digital identity, and digital education. Each initiative is designed to build resilient economic ecosystems for rural communities, small enterprises, and underserved populations. He holds fintech certifications from Oxford University and MIT and has served as visiting faculty at multiple management institutes.The ecosystem's six verticals advance this vision. In fintech and digital inclusion, flagship initiatives include neobanking, digital wallets, payment gateways, P2P lending, and barter trade systems, bringing financial services to the unbanked through BranchX, Ezipay Global, ESTLEND, EST Cashless Bazar, and E-Rural-Invest. In agritech and carbon credits, decentralised rural ecosystems connect pre-farming, farming, and post-farming activities with AI-driven soil and carbon assessments through EST AgrX (patented), RuralXchange and EST Cnet0. In healthcare, AI and robotics-enabled remote diagnostics bring primary care to underserved regions through EST RAHA (patented) and EST Healthcare. In edutech and knowledge empowerment, EST FAB and its 35 global chapters deliver digital and technological literacy to students through global chapters, webinars, and pro bono internships. In deeptech, AI and digital infrastructure, initiatives span agentic AI, blockchain-based digital identity, quantum technologies, and hardware-agnostic deep learning inspection for industry, through SmartViz. In the space economy and sustainability, space-based solutions are applied across agriculture, fintech and environmental sustainability through Space Foundation USA, StarChain Ventures USA, Angkasa Malaysia and Space Zone India.Alongside the commercial ventures, Dr. Sindhu runs an active knowledge empowerment program through EST FAB, which now operates across 35 global chapters. Thousands of students have benefited from international webinars, cross-border knowledge exchanges, technology forums and global internship programs that connect them with experts worldwide. All these initiatives are conducted pro bono, reflecting his belief that knowledge should be accessible regardless of geography or economic background. This guiding principle of his leadership fosters a pipeline of creators and agents of change, rather than confirming the ecosystem to its founders alone.He has served as a Senior Executive Fellow at The Digital Economist in Washington, DC, a Senior Senator at the World Business Angels Investment Forum (an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion), a Board Member of the Government Blockchain Association in Washington, DC, a Board Member of the World Smart Cities Economic Development Commission. He is also the Chairman of EST Group including EST FAB Fintech and Blockchain Association, Chairman of EST Healthcare in Singapore and India, International Director and Investor at BranchX in India, and Joint President and Board Member of the MSME Business Forum India. He also serves as Professor of Practice at Chandigarh University and KIET in Ghaziabad, India, and sits on the editorial board as a peer reviewer for Blockchain in Healthcare Today.His recognition includes being named a Thinkers360 Top 25 Thought Leader in International Relations, a Top 50 Thought Leader in Agentic AI, Finance, and Gov Tech, and a Top 100 Thought Leader in FinTech, Generative AI, AI Governance, and Blockchain. He was named among MSN's 2025 Top Entrepreneurs Redefining the Business World, received the Wealth & Finance Fintech Awards 2024 recognition as Most Dedicated Banking & Financial Services CEO, the Tech Champion Award 2024 from Amity University, and the International Impact Leader 2022 from Swiss Impact Investing Solutions GmbH and Camomile Impact Community. He was also named among the Topmost Admired Global Indians in 2021, received a Business Leadership Award in 2021, placed third in the World CEO of the Year 2020 rankings, and received a Top Executive Award from Marquis Who's Who.An accomplished international speaker, Dr. Sindhu regularly addresses global conferences on fintech, artificial intelligence, blockchain, sustainability, digital transformation, Web3, agentic AI, quantum technologies, and the future of financial systems, consistently bridging academia, industry, public policy, and entrepreneurship. His published writings include about sixty articles across nine themes, along with forthcoming books on DePIN and RWA Tokenization, Finnovation and Humanist AI, Decentralized Humanism, and DAO and Digital Socialism. He has also contributed forewords and chapters to books by other authors and maintains an active creative practice as a poet, with a 3-poem anthology exploring cosmic consciousness, humanism, and the human machine relationship.

Paul Hebert

Influencer Magazine UK

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Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar Wins 'Social Impact Champion' at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 News Provided By Influencer Magazine UK October 25, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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